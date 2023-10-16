3 teams that should sign Frank Clark after release from Broncos
Now that Frank Clark is the latest Bronco to see the door, where should he land?
By Ryan Heckman
The Denver Broncos could be throwing in the towel on the 2023 season under Sean Payton's first year with the team. After yet another loss, Denver sits at 1-5 and appears headed for a fire sale.
Already, they parted with Randy Gregory via trade and just a couple of days ago, they released Frank Clark. It's a sign that they will surely be sellers at the deadline later this month.
As for Clark, where could he end up signing? We have a few teams that seem to make a lot of sense, starting out on the East coast.
1. New York Jets
The Jets were the offseason darlings. They owned that title ever since they decided to go after Aaron Rodgers, becoming that team which goes all-in on winning this year. But, when Rodgers went down, that changed things significantly.
Still, the Jets remain a competitive football team. Their defense has remained a steady unit, although not one of the top-five like they thought they'd be. New York is actually in the bottom half of the league in sacks with just 13 on the year, and because their defense has been on the field so much, the numbers say they're just an average unit.
Getting another pass rusher would certainly help their cause, though. The Jets might need to make a move at quarterback, too, but that's a story for another time. For now, signing Clark would give their defense a big boost.
Look, at 3-3 the Jets are far from out of the playoff picture. They have held their own against both the Chiefs and the Eagles. Don't count out a move or two from this team to try and keep the faith this season.