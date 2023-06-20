Denver Broncos rumored to be interested in trading for disgruntled Bills WR
The Denver Broncos are rumored to be one of several teams interested in trading for Buffalo Bills star WR, Stefon Diggs.
By Amir Farrell
With the recent news surrounding Buffalo Bills superstar WR Stefon Diggs, the Denver Broncos are rumored to be one of several teams interested in trading for the disgruntled receiver, if he were to become available, per Benjamin Allbright on Broncos Country Tonight.
In the midst of the offseason, Stefon Diggs has reportedly become 'frustrated' with his role in Buffalo's offense and his lack of input in the team's offensive play calling. According to Benjamin Allbright, if Diggs and Buffalo are not able to fix the situation, the Broncos would likely send a trade offer including WR Courtland Sutton and a third-round pick in hopes to get a deal done.
While Diggs has been labeled as a "diva" by many fans around the NFL, his performance on the football field backs up everything. He currently is on a streak of five straight seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. In every year since 2018, Diggs has practically improved his stat total and is coming off an incredible season in which he eclipsed 1,400 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In his first season with the Bills, he strung together a remarkable season including 127 receptions for 1,535 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while being selected as a first-team All-Pro.
Diggs, 29, is still in the prime of his career and has many elite-level traits that any team would be thrilled to have. In my opinion, he is the league's best route runner just above Denver's very own Jerry Jeudy, and is showing no signs of slowing down in that department.
In terms of the 'off the field' drama, it does raise a few concerns as to how things would unfold if he were to be traded to Denver, especially with Sean Payton calling the shots. While Payton is a 'players coach' and is widely respected by players and executives around the league, there is a high level of sternness in the aura of the 59-year-old coach. While he is open to input from players on his offensive approach, Payton is always going to demand a certain level of respect from not only the other coaches but his players as well, on and off the field.
At this juncture, there's not much certainty that a Diggs-Payton relationship would gel the way it is supposed to and because of that, it is best to stay away from the situation. The Broncos are in a very good position with their WR room and have many young players coming off injuries well capable of being starting WRs on other NFL teams. Also, the team is currently in a sticky spot with their cap space currently sitting at roughly $8.8M and a Diggs trade would force the team to make restructures elsewhere and possibly have to move on from a separate player. And not to mention, the Broncos drafted WR Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick just a few years ago and he finally has a legit play caller in Sean Payton for the first time in his young career.
Given the continuous drama surrounding Stefon Diggs and the contract situation, it would be more logical for the Broncos to stick with their own drafted and developed WR talent under a legit play caller and soon-to-be refurbished quarterback. Under all the past circumstances, I think we owe it to them.