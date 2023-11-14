Denver Broncos prove they are true playoff contenders after third-straight win
Can the Denver Broncos make the playoffs?
The Denver Broncos have won two of the hardest games on their schedule and have now ripped off three wins in a row. This team has quickly proven that they are a playoff contender. After a 1-5 start, many figured that the team would just wrap it up for the season and look to begin a rebuilding process. Well, Sean Payton and his team had other ideas.
Since starting 1-5, the team has ripped off three wins in a row and have gone 4-2 over their last six games. The defense has played lights out, forcing exponentially more turnovers and consistently giving the offense really good field position. Over the last month, the Broncos' defense has held opponents to 16.8 points per game, and offensively, the team has scored 18.8 points per game. The offense hasn't been great, but they have scored 24 points in two straight games and rank 15th in the NFL, averaging 21.8 points per contest.
While it hasn't been pretty at times, what is evident is that this team is learning how to win games, and seeing the gradual improvement only proves that Sean Payton is rubbing off on this team. In any year of the post-Manning era, Denver would have lost this Week 10 game. Too many times in the past, the Broncos had self-inflicted wounds that they just could not overcome.
While some of those self-inflicted wounds are still present, the team is able to close out games. The Bills had several times during the game with stellar field position, and the Broncos' defense was able to "bend but not break." They've also really turned it up with turnovers as well. Ja'Quan McMillian forcing a fumble on the first play of the game and Fabian Moreau's interception to end the first half were too savvy plays that prior Broncos' teams would simply not be able to do.
Russell Wilson and the offense are clearly still a work in progress, but the unit itself is doing enough each week. Wilson has thrown 18 touchdowns on the year, already surpassing his total from 2022, and he's tossed just four picks. His passer rating is above 100 once again and he was honestly magnificent at times in Week 10. While the Denver Broncos are still 4-5 and have a long way to go, the team has turned a corner and is playing some of the best football in the entire NFL.
After wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, the Broncos will play two games at home in Weeks 11 and 12 against the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns. Right now, Denver has a stellar chance to get to 6-5 and potentially put themselves in a playoff spot for a home stretch.
