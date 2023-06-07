Denver Broncos: Projecting the five best players on the team in the 2023 season
The 2023 Denver Broncos could end up being a breakout team, which would be fun to see, but that doesn't happen without some elite performances from certain players. I'm manifesting the Denver Broncos making the playoffs in 2023.
Sure, you can be pessimistic all you want, but I choose not to be. This team is now simply too talented on both sides of the ball and has too good of a coaching staff to not make some noise in the AFC. They may not win a playoff game in 2023, which is fine, but the 2023 Broncos are going to surprise many like the 2022 Jaguars and Giants did.
Denver has a few elite players here and there and a few other players that could potentially take that next step toward being great. Let's take a guess at the five best players on the roster for the Denver Broncos in 2023.
5. Ben Powers, LG
I don't think we fully realize how good Ben Powers was in 2022 and how good he is going to be for the Broncos in 2023. According to PFF, in 2022, Powers played nearly 1,100 snaps, committed just one penalty, and allowed 0 sacks.
He was nothing short of stellar last year. Powers' Pro Football Reference page claims he committed 0 penalties, so either way, he was playing efficient football. He inked a massive four-year deal in free agency to replace the departed Dalton Risner, who is still a free agent.
Ben Powers should not only elevate the play left tackle Garett Bolles and whoever the center is, but he should also quickly cement himself as one of the Broncos' best players.