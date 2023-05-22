Broncos' preseason schedule is set
Followed by the 2023-2024 NFL regular season schedule release, the Denver Broncos announced their preseason dates and times, with opponents already known, three out of the four NFC West teams. Denver will play against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on the road. They will wrap up the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
Last season, the preseason games for the Broncos were mainly to define roster spots. Former Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not want to risk the starters despite a new coaching staff and a new playbook for the team. Now, new head coach Sean Payton said that starters will play during the 2023 preseason, to get a rhythm, they might not play entire games, but at least a few drives per game.
Coach Payton mentioned during one of his press conferences last week, that the team hopes to host a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams before their last preseason game, which is agaisnt the Rams on August 26.
The dates and times for the 2023 Denver Broncos preseason games are:
- Week 1: Friday, August 11, 7:00 PM MST at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 2: Saturday, August 19, 5:30 PM PDT at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 3: Saturday, August 26, 7:00 PM MDT vs Los Angeles Rams
Preseason games are mainly to get in the rhythm of the game, and are also to earn a roster spot, especially undrafted and practice squad guys. During these weeks, NFL teams have the opportunity to have practice with other teams before their respective games.
During the annual league meetings with general managers and head coaches of all 32 teams, the NFL approved a new rule for the 2023 season. This rule says that teams will only have one day as a deadline to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 players. This means that players will have the opportunity to play all three preseason games to earn a roster spot, but many guys will be cut after that third game. Before this rule, teams had three dates for roster reduction ... the first one was from 90 to 85, the second one was from 85 to 80, and the third one was from 80 to 53. It has its pros and cons, but let's see how it works out.