Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions
Offensive line: 8 (14/53): Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Alex Forsyth, Luke Wattenberg
Historically speaking, Sean Payton has not typically carried more than eight offensive linemen on his 53-man roster. That number has gone up as high as 10 through the years, so it's all about your personnel and how well these guys play on the practice field and in the preseason. But the Broncos' offensive line is not the deepest (in terms of proven talent) position group on the roster. The starting five looks drastically improved after the additions of guys like Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.
Behind the starting five, I think the Broncos have one of the best swing tackles in the NFL today in Cam Fleming. The two major unknowns here are on the interior with Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth. I think all three of these players could rotate in at the guard position with Wattenberg and Forsyth offering center flexibility as well. That gives you some peace of mind especially if you can store some linemen on the practice squad.
Tight End: 4 (18/53): Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Albert Okwuegbunam
The unknown at the tight end position right now is whether or not Albert Okwuegbunam is going to be kept. Will the Broncos roll with four tight ends? There was enough positive publicity near the end of OTAs for me to believe that Albert O. might be slowly endearing himself to this new coaching staff.
There are just not many guys at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds who ran run a sub-4.5 in the 40-yard dash. Okwuegbunam's third NFL season was borderline a wasted year. I think this coaching staff can maximize his talent and use him properly.
The top three at this position group seem to be very solidified at this point.