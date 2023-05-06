Denver Broncos post-draft observations include faith in Javonte Williams
After navigating through the process that is the NFL Draft and then signing several undrafted free agents, the Denver Broncos have their 90-man roster ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.
The Broncos have missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, the longest drought since the team made the playoffs for the first time in 1977. Sean Payton has been entrusted to take the team back to glory and he has hands on how this team will look in doing that.
We know that he is one of the great offensive minds of the last two decades in the league. We have seen him bring in several players that he had from his time with the New Orleans Saints. We can assume that he is going to run a very run-heavy offense this season.
But what else do we know? There are a lot of questions as well as intrigue surrounding this team right now but following the draft, here are a few other observations that can be made based on the team's roster.
Team has plenty of confidence in Javonte Williams
Most draft analysts and many fans within Broncos Country thought sure that the team would take a running back in the draft due to the concerns over the recovery of starter Javonte Williams.
The front office apparently does not share those concerns.
The Broncos did not draft a running back and the only one that was added in free agency is career backup Samaje Perine. That is a huge vote of confidence in the favor of Williams who will be coming off a torn ACL and LCL after playing in just four games last season.
You would have to think that if there was any question about his availability for this season and ability to play at 100 percent, the team would have added more in the way of a backup plan.
We should expect that Williams will come out of the gate hot in 2023, ready to line up and take the ball in Week 1. If he's not, then this decision will be quite questionable.