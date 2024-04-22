Denver Broncos poised to make a potentially major move in the secondary
A new report indicates the Denver Broncos are prepared to sign a veteran cornerback.
The Denver Broncos seem prepared to sign a veteran cornerback, which might mean quite a bit for the secondary, but also might not mean much at all. The initial report indicated that the veteran CB, Levi Wallace, had previously visited the Broncos, but a new report from Ian Rapoport indicates that the visit is happening soon and a signing could happen:
Wallace, 29 in June, has started 70 regular season games across a six-year NFL career that began in 2018 with the Buffalo Bills. Across 83 games, Wallace has 54 passes defended, 12 interceptions, and 305 total tackles. Across the last three seasons, Wallace has really shown off his ball-skills, racking up 34 passes defended and eight interceptions.
He's spent the last two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers but clearly does not appear to be re-signing with them. The first reaction to this likely signing is that this could be the team's Fabian Moreau signing for the 2024 season. The Broncos still seem to have faith in both Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis, so I do believe this signing can mean quite a bit.
Perhaps this signing is meant to lessen the blow if trading Patrick Surtain is on the table to move up for a QB. Wallace is a solid veteran CB and could raise the floor of the CB room, if you will, if Surtain is moved. However, this could also just be the Broncos adding to a position of need before the NFL Draft.
There are solid arguments for both of these scenarios, but if you want to think big, trading PS2 might be even more likely now if the Broncos do sign Levi Wallace. A trade-up spot in the 2024 NFL Draft could be that fourth overall selection held by the Arizona Cardinals. If Denver traded their 12th pick, Surtain, and a 2025 1st-rounder, could that be enough to get up to four?
I do think it could be. Since Denver does not have a ton of draft capital, trading a player has to be on the table if they desire to move up, and the most valuable player Denver has is Surtain.