1 QB Broncos could target in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Most fans want to see the Denver Broncos take a quarterback early, but this draft class is filled with options.
The Denver Broncos are a team facing mounting pressure as we head into the final stretch before the 2024 NFL Draft. There is no doubt that the team needs a quarterback in the worst way, but it's not as simple as just taking one at the No. 12 pick and that solves all the team's issues... or at least, it shouldn't be.
Sean Payton and George Paton knows that the team needs a new signal-caller, but how to go about getting that guy while also coming away with the best possible draft class that they can is the big question.
The Broncos can't be blinded in this draft. There are many avenues to take and each of them needs to be explored. The team could decide to draft a quarterback as early as possible or just find a developmental prospect to put behind Jarrett Stidham for the time being.
Keeping those factors in mind, here are some quarterbacks the Broncos could target in each round.
Round 1: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
It's unlikely that J.J. McCarthy falls down to the No. 12 overall pick in this draft which means that the Broncos would have to make a move up in order to get him. How far they had to move up with dictate what it would cost to do so.
The Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 seems to be the spot many fans have circled for their teams to trade to but the Cardinals may be too drawn to Marvin Harrison Jr. to move from their spot. But if a team like the Tennessee Titans at No. 7 or the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 were interested in moving back, that could be ideal for the Broncos if they see McCarthy as their guy.
There are questions surrounding pretty much every quarterback in this draft and for McCarthy, those questions surround his experience and if he was just the product of a great team, one that won the national title.
But during the draft process, McCarthy has passed the eye test for many general managers and that is what has caused his draft stock to rise like it has.