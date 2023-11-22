3 Broncos players who don't deserve to be at the Thanksgiving table
These three Denver Broncos players have been along for the ride, but not necessarily in a good way.
Kareem Jackson, Safety
It seems like we are piling on Kareem Jackson at this point, but he has really hurt his team this season. He has been flagged, fined or suspended for four different illegal hits this season. FOUR!!
After being suspended for four games a few weeks ago (and then having that reduced to two games on appeal), Jackson wasted no time to put his name on notice with the league office again. In his first game back this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, on their first possession, he tattooed Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs. That led to a new four-game suspension.
Fans are going to argue that since there was no flag on the play and since football is a contact sport, that the league is being too harsh. But it's not. Jackson launched himself like a missile, leading with his head, and he made pretty violent contact with Dobbs.
You can't do that in the NFL in 2023. 1983, sure, not now.
The Broncos will now be without Jackson and the safety position might be the thinnest on the roster. Outside of All-Pro Justin Simmons, the Broncos don't have many good options (if any). This list of potential replacements should absolutely be considered by the Broncos.
Jackson should not only be dismissed from the Thanksgiving table, he might be dismissed from the locker room if the Broncos can get competent play from another safety.