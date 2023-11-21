Broncos must address safety position, here are some options
The Denver Broncos are about to be without veteran safety Kareem Jackson again and the team needs to seriously consider signing another player.
The moment you saw this hit that Kareem Jackson smacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs with on Sunday night, you had to know that more discipline was coming. If not, you should have. Though there was shockingly no flag thrown on the play, Jackson clearly led with his helmet and hit Dobbs flush.
That play came on the first possession of the game and Jackson was playing for the first time since being suspended for two games. That suspension was originally four games and was cut to two after an appeal.
On Monday, that discipline came as the league once again issued a four-game suspension to the veteran safety, who is planning to appeal the decision.
Broncos fans are not going to like this ruling where a player is being penalized for making a tackle in a contact sport, but there is also no place in today's game for that style of hitting and whether you like it or not, it's an illegal hit.
Because of the previous suspension, Jackson may not see a reduction or as much of a reduction this time. In addition, P.J. Locke also missed the game against the Vikings on Sunday night with an ankle injury.
The safety position has been a shaky one all season for this team and it is absolutely time to add another option at this spot. The Broncos are now 5-5 and are right back in the playoff race so the likes of Delarrin Turner-Yell and a hobbled Locke probably aren't going to cut it.
In-House options
The Broncos have a couple of options already on the roster in Devon Key and JL Skinner.
Key is currently on the Broncos' practice squad. After going undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2021, he is already playing on his third team. He has never played in a regular season game.
Skinner was selected in the sixth round of this year's draft out of Boise State and he showed some flashes in training camp and preseason games. But the team has not been confident in his abilities to play in a game yet this season as he has been a healthy scratch in all 10 games.
Skinner probably isn't ready and Key is just not the best choice. Because of this, the team should look outside the organization to see what they can find.