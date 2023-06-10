5 Broncos players who could lose their starting job to a rookie
Broncos who could lose their starting job to a rookie: Damarri Mathis or K'Waun Williams
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain, one of the best corners in all of football, but there is plenty of opportunity behind him.
Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams are two promising players coming off solid seasons in 2022, all things considered. But the team still moved up a bit in the third round to select Iowa's Riley Moss.
Moss stands a chance to get plenty of snaps as a rookie and should either Mathis or Williams struggle, he has the chops to take their spot on defense.
Moss played in 43 games for the Hawkeyes, mostly against tough competition in the BIG 10 Conference. He made 11 interceptions (3 of which he returned for touchdowns) while also defending 26 passes in his time at the school.
Mathis and Williams will get the first opportunity and both players seem to have a good trajectory at this point in their careers but it will be hard to keep Moss off the field due to his ability to make plays.