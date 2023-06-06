The Broncos need to make this wide receiver available for trade right now
Will the Denver Broncos eventually trade one of the wide receivers on their roster?
There have been rumors surrounding the team trading a wide receiver for several months and there was also quite a bit of speculation around last season's trade deadline.
The Broncos went into the draft with only five picks at their disposal and there was speculation that one of the receivers on the roster could be dealt at that time. That didn't happen, but the best way for this team to gain future assets at this particular point in time is still by trading one of these players.
There is one wide receiver on the roster who the Broncos should just start shopping right now and Kristopher Knox over at Bleacher Report is in agreement.
K.J. Hamler has never come close to living up to being the second-round pick that the team used on him in 2020 and injuries have been the main reason for that. In three seasons with the team, Hamler has 42 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns, but he's also played in just 23 out of a possible 49 regular-season games.
But that's not even the main reason he should be dealt.
Sean Payton is in as the team's new head coach and he is going to install the type of offense that he had so much success with in New Orleans. In that offense, Drew Brees targeted bigger, more physical receivers down the field. Marques Colston, Michael Thomas and Jimmy Graham were the guys that Brees trusted the most.
Brandin Cooks, a receiver similar to Hamler who could take the top off of a defense with his straight-line speed found success in New Orleans but at the height of his career, the team traded him away.
Hamler is just not the type of wide receiver that Payton puts on the field often. Guys like Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Greg Dulcich should shine in this offense. And if Payton is going to use a player different than the style he succeeded with in New Orleans, that will be Jerry Jeudy.
If that's not enough, the team used its first draft pick on Marvin Mims, Jr. and also brought in former Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway. In addition, there are 12 other wide receivers on the roster at the moment aside from Hamler.
There is just no spot for Hamler on this team but because he was drafted high and is still just 23 years old, he could still have decent value. The Broncos should do what they can to fetch that potential value before they find themselves just cutting him at the end of the summer and getting nothing in return.