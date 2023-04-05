6 Broncos players who could come out of nowhere to be key pieces in 2023
Tyler Badie, Running back
Until there is more depth added at running back with a veteran signing such as Latavius Murray being brought back or a guy selected in the draft, the Broncos are pretty much a two-running back team right now with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.
With questions about how soon Williams will be on the field and recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last season, the Broncos could have some major openings for players running the ball this season.
Perine is a veteran and would slot in as the next man up but Tyler Badie is an interesting young player who the team saw enough in last season to go and swipe him off the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens.
Badie rushed for over 1,600 yards and averaged six yards per carry in his senior season at Missouri. He also proved to be a force in the passing game, catching 54 passes that season.
Last year in his only game with the Broncos, he touched the ball twice and scored on a 24-yard touchdown reception on one of those two touches.
Because of his ability as a receiver, he could become an ideal third-down back for the team and a perfect complement to what the combination of Williams and Perine brings.
The Broncos have Damarea Crockett, Tony Jones and Tyreik McAllister on the roster and they could definitely add a player late in the draft at running back, but Badie is a sure darkhorse player to keep tabs on who could work his way up to No. 3 on the depth chart this coming season.