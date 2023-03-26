5 running backs Broncos should have eyes on in day three of NFL Draft
With the big waves of free agency having already hit, the Denver Broncos are now shifting their focus to next month's draft. Though the team does not have a pick until the third round (barring a trade), important pieces can still be found.
The Broncos will likely be looking to beef up the offensive line even more in the draft while also perhaps looking for help along the defensive line as well as the linebacker and cornerback positions.
While running back won't be considered a primary concern following the free-agent signing of Samaje Perine, the Broncos do need more weapons at the spot. Beyond Javonte Williams and Perine, the rest of the team's depth chart at running back currently looks like this.
- Tony Jones
- Damarea Crockett
- Tyler Badie
- Tyreik McAllister
Jones was signed earlier in the week due to his experience in Sean Payton's offense. Badie has some upside but both Crockett and McAllister are guys to fill out the 90-man roster who will likely be practice squad guys at best or called on in a pinch.
The Broncos are going to need another young horse in the backfield and the third day of the draft (rounds 4-7) should offer some interesting options for the team to consider.
Day 3 running backs for Broncos to consider in NFL Draft
Zach Evans is not my favorite prospect on this list, but he is a running back that could be available in this range who comes from a solid football program and is coming off of a season in which he scored nine rushing touchdowns.
Evans is a quick, explosive and physical runner who teams could certainly decide to take a look at in the third round. He has a solid burst and will make big plays happen. He could easily become a starting running back in the league.
His college career began at TCU. He ran for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons there but he nearly hit those numbers in one season at Ole Miss, where he became the starter and still put up numbers once the team went to a committee approach.
Evans will need to show that he can catch the football out of the backfield and step up and be a blocker in the passing game and those deficiencies, particularly in Payton's offense, are why he would not be my first choice. That said, he can be eased in while developing those traits.