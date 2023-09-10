Broncos players we hated to see become Raiders, and Raiders we loved to see in Denver
- The Broncos have found some great defensive linemen that wore silver and black before coming to the Mile High City.
- Two of the nastiest players in Broncos history went on to become Raiders.
The rivalry between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders is one that has quite the history. There is legitimate hatred between the two fanbases and it's one of those games that as a Broncos fan, you always circle it on the calendar. It's also one of those games that if you've ever gone to one, you've likely seen at least one scuffle in the stands.
The latest installment of this rivalry will be held to start the 2023 season and the Broncos will be looking to start Sean Payton's tenure as head coach by ending their six-game losing streak against the silver and black.
The history between these two teams includes many iconic players, but there is a considerable group of guys that have played for both of these franchises.
So just to pour a little gas on the fire before Sunday's kickoff, here is a look for Broncos fans at three players we hated to see go to the Raiders along with three guys we were thrilled to see come to Denver.
Loved: Rich "Tombstone" Jackson, Defensive End
Rich Jackson went undrafted out of Southern University in 1966 and signed with the Raiders while they were a part of the AFL. But after just one season there, the Raiders traded him to the Broncos.
Big mistake.
Jackson was switched from linebacker to defensive end when he came to the Broncos and he became one of the finest pass-rushers of his era. From 1968-1970, he had at least 10 sacks in all three of those seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in all three of those seasons and was the first Broncos player to ever be named to the All-Pro First Team.
Unfortunately, a severe knee injury during the 1971 season led to Jackson's career being cut short, but he still made enough of an impression on the Broncos during those six seasons to be recognized as one of the best defensive players the team has ever had.
When the Broncos introduced their Ring of Fame in 1984, Jackson was one of the first four names to be placed on it.