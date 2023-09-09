Broncos defensive superstar must get the best of marquee matchup in Week 1
Week 1 will see the rematch between Patrick Surtain II and Davante Adams.
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will clash on Sunday to open the 2023 season and the Broncos will be looking to end a depressing six-game losing streak against their No.1 nemesis. The matchup that sits on the marquee for that game is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams going up against Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain.
Surtain has been in the discussion of the league's best cornerbacks entering this season. However, for him to be at the top of that list, he needs to get the best of matchups like the one he will have against Adams.
As the No.1 cornerback, Surtain is going to see some tremendous receivers this season and be responsible for limiting what they do against Denver. That list includes Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown, in addition to Adams.
Last season, Adams put up tremendous numbers in two games against the Broncos. He had 16 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns in those games and the Raiders didn't care that Surtain was covering him, targeting him a whopping 26 times.
Maybe Surtain wasn't responsible for allowing all of that, but he was certainly responsible for allowing Adams' game-winning catch in Week 11. That day, the Broncos took the Raiders into overtime and had their best chance yet to end the losing streak, but Adams absolutely dusted Surtain on this play (video).
Things are different now. The Raiders no longer have Derek Carr playing quarterback. It will now be Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders also no longer have Darren Waller to help take focus away from Adams.
Though Jimmy G will likely look Adams' way often, much like Carr did, Surtain needs to get the best of this matchup and show why some people think he's the NFL's best corner.
If the Broncos get the best of that matchup, as well as the one from the sidelines, they should start the season 1-0.