Denver Broncos offensive line has been a massive part of team's win streak
The Denver Broncos offensive line has been a crucial part of the team's win streak
For years, it seemed like the Denver Broncos' offensive line was the weakest part of the team. Well, in 2023, this unit has turned into a strength, and one that punishes opponents. It's not that the Broncos' OL is elite-- they're not, but from left to right, this might be the most reliable unit in football. A huge plus with this unit is just that.
They might not have a truly elite player along the offensive line, but all of Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey can all be seen as "good" players, at least. I'd argue that Bolles, Cushenberry, and Meinerz would all be deserving of Pro Bowl votes. It's a reliable unit that has really cleaned up the penalties in recent weeks and is a team that is beginning to carry more weight as the Broncos run the ball more.
Denver is now 12th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. They run for nearly 120 yards a game and have really prioritized the run during their five-game win streak. But perhaps the biggest plus of all with this unit is how healthy they've been and the fact that they've started each game together.
Garett Bolles has played 100 percent of snaps. Lloyd Cushenberry has only missed a small handful of snaps. Ben Powers has played 100 percent of snaps. Quinn Meinerz has played 100 percent of snaps. Mike McGlinchey has played 100 percent of snaps. Do you see the theme here?
This unit is not elite, but they stay on the field. Both Powers and McGlinchey were new additions to the offensive line this offseason, so it was fair to wonder how long it would take for this unit to hit their peak. Well, I also think a large chunk of credit goes to OL coach Zach Strief, a former player who played multiple positions along the OL and who Sean Payton drafted.
It just seems like this unit is working. It seems like the OL has finally been settled, and it's been a huge reason for the team's success. And most of all, winning at the line of scrimmage is perhaps the No. 1 thing for teams to do when the season progresses into the cold time and when playoff battles are being had.
The Broncos having a reliable, above-average OL is going to be a huge reason this team makes the playoffs in 2023.