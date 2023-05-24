Broncos News: Veteran kicker to get tryout, new defensive lineman signed
The Denver Broncos have already set up a tryout with a veteran kicker following the somewhat surprising release of Brandon McManus, the last piece of the team's Super Bowl 50 victory.
News broke on Tuesday that the Broncos were going to part ways with McManus, designating the move as a post-June 1 cut that will save the team nearly $4 million in cap space. The team has already lined up a tryout with veteran kicker Brett Maher, who will be in on Wednesday.
Maher has a big leg and most recently kicked for the Dallas Cowboys last season. He made 29 of his 32 field-goal attempts during the regular season while also converting 50 out of 53 extra points. But he will long be remembered for his absolutely atrocious performance in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Though the Cowboys won that game, he incredibly missed four extra points and that is likely a large part of the reason the Cowboys, at least to this point, have not offered him a new contract.
Maher is also another player who Sean Payton is familiar with, as Maher was the kicker for the New Orleans Saints in Payton's final year there.
Broncos sign Tyler Lancaster
In addition, the Broncos were quick to fill the roster spot vacated by McManus, signing defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. Undrafted out of Northwestern in 2018, Lancaster was signed by the Green Bay Packers, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. He was with the Las Vegas Raiders last year.
For his career, Lancaster has played in 59 games and registered 110 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He gives the Broncos an experienced player at a spot where help was definitely needed.
Lancaster will come in as one of the most experienced players on the entire defensive line and that gives him a decent chance of eventually making the final roster.