Broncos News: Team works out receivers, misses out on former player, field conditions in Arizona

- Are the Broncos still looking for depth at wide receiver?

- Shelby Harris won't be back

- How will the field look in Arizona for the preseason opener?

By Travis Wakeman

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver J.J. Koski (17) looks on against
Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver J.J. Koski (17) looks on against
Denver Broncos, Shelby Harris
Nov 6, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, United States; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) closes in

Shelby Harris finds a new team, but it's not the Broncos

Despite the pleas that I have made this offseason, the Broncos are not going to re-sign defensive lineman Shelby Harris. That is because Harris has inked a new deal with the Cleveland Browns.

The defensive line (at least on paper) appears to be a glaring weakness for the Broncos, so it's certainly surprising that they did not entertain the thought of a reunion with Harris.

Harris spent one year with the Seattle Seahawks after being included in the trade to acquire Russell Wilson. The Browns will be his sixth NFL team.

