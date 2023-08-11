Broncos News: Team works out receivers, misses out on former player, field conditions in Arizona
- Are the Broncos still looking for depth at wide receiver?
- Shelby Harris won't be back
- How will the field look in Arizona for the preseason opener?
Shelby Harris finds a new team, but it's not the Broncos
Despite the pleas that I have made this offseason, the Broncos are not going to re-sign defensive lineman Shelby Harris. That is because Harris has inked a new deal with the Cleveland Browns.
The defensive line (at least on paper) appears to be a glaring weakness for the Broncos, so it's certainly surprising that they did not entertain the thought of a reunion with Harris.
Harris spent one year with the Seattle Seahawks after being included in the trade to acquire Russell Wilson. The Browns will be his sixth NFL team.