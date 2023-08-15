Broncos News: Team makes two roster moves, D.J. Jones injury update
- The Denver Broncos are getting thin at nose tackle
- Team signs wide receiver that worked out last week
The Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver to the roster ahead of the second preseason game and cut ties with one of their linebackers.
J.J. Koski, who worked out for the team last week, has been signed to a contract. He will be deep on a depth chart that already has a strong battle going on to make the team, but he could potentially do enough to earn a spot on the practice squad.
Koski is 6-foot-1 and a shade under 200 pounds. He went undrafted out of Cal Poly in 2020 and has appeared in five career games for the Los Angeles Rams, returning two punts for 20 yards and five kickoffs for 89 yards.
The Broncos seem to have a solid group of return men on the roster, but Koski could get a look there.
In college, Koski caught 121 passes for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons. He finished his career at Cal Poly averaging over 19 yards per reception. He'll face long odds to make the Broncos roster, which now has 13 wide receivers on it.
On the other side of the ball, Ray Wilborn's short Denver stint has officially come to an end as the team has released him to make room for Koski.
Wilborn went undrafted out of Ball State in 2020 and has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers before coming to Denver after a tryout last November. He was signed to the team's practice squad and then elevated to the active roster for the team's Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He was signed to a future contract following the season but was going to have a hard time making the final roster this year, even with the team being fairly thin at inside linebacker. This means that Austin Ajiake, who was signed less than two weeks ago when Jonas Griffith was lost for the season, has done enough to show the team he deserves a bit more of a look.
Koski will likely make his debut with the Broncos this Saturday night in preseason action against the San Francisco 49ers. Wilborn, who is 26 years old, will be looking for his next opportunity.
D.J. Jones dealing with a concussion
The Broncos are a team that isn't going to be able to afford too many more key injuries, but starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones went down early in the preseason opener with what was later revealed as a concussion.
This is a situation the league takes much more seriously than it did at one time, and Jones will now have to enter the league's concussion protocol, which requires him to clear four stages of recovery before he is back on the field.
How long that will take is tough to say, but it wouldn't be a surprise at all if the team waits until Week 1 before putting him back on the field.