Broncos News: Team works out receivers, misses out on former player, field conditions in Arizona
- Are the Broncos still looking for depth at wide receiver?
- Shelby Harris won't be back
- How will the field look in Arizona for the preseason opener?
The Denver Broncos have already had an adventurous offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position.
Tim Patrick was lost for the year with a season-ending injury for the second year in a row and K.J. Hamler was waived due to a health concern. Recently, Brandon Johnson came up hobbled this week with a sprained ankle. It was an ankle injury that slowed him down last summer and ultimately cost him a spot on the initial 53-man roster.
Sean Payton could be looking for a couple of reinforcements, at least to get through the preseason, and two wide receivers were brought in for a workout this week.
The Broncos took a look at J.J. Koski and Ra'Shaun Henry.
Henry went undrafted last year and has already spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns but has yet to find a long-term home. Koski went undrafted in 2020 out of Cal Poly before signing with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the past three seasons there before being waived in March.
Koski played in five games in the 2021 season and was used as a return man. Neither man left Denver with a contract but it is noteworthy that the team took a look at them.