Broncos News: 4 players cut to make room on roster, rookie minicamp tryouts underway
The Denver Broncos have come to terms with three of their rookie draft picks while also signing 15 players that were undrafted. As a result, the team had to let go of some players to make room on the roster.
The Broncos have agreed to rookie deals with third-round pick Riley Moss, sixth-round pick JL Skinner and seventh-round pick Alex Forsyth. In addition, 15 undrafted free agents have officially signed their deals.
The Broncos moved on from outside linebacker Jacob Martin earlier in the week. Martin was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets this past season. He played in five games for the team and had one sack.
That move saved the Broncos about $3.8 million in cap space.
Other players who were released include offensive linemen Casey Tucker and Parker Ferguson along with running back Tyreik McAllister.
Tucker has been all over the league since going undrafted in 2019. He was in his second stint with the Broncos but has never played in a game for the team.
Ferguson went undrafted out of Air Force in 2021 and has spent time with the Jets and Atlanta Falcons before being signed by the Broncos last season. The fact that the Broncos chose to move on from two offensive linemen who had spent time with the team shows that they have some faith in some of the undrafted offensive linemen they have brought in, Henry Byrd, Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs.
McAllister was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Charleston last year. The Broncos brought in two undrafted running backs — Jaleel Mclaughlin and Emanuel Wilson — and their additions made McAllister expendable.
The Broncos have also opened their rookie minicamp, which will include some notable players trying out for the team. Quarterback Ben DiNucci, running back Jacques Patrick and linebacker Trent Harris, who all played in the XFL this season, will be among those invited to participate.
Jared Sackett, a kicker from UTSA, will be another name to watch during these tryouts. One player who won't be at the tryouts is former Colorado State quarterback Judd Erickson. Though he initially agreed to an invite, he recently chose to sign with the BC Lions of the CFL instead.
It will be interesting to see if the Broncos hand out any contracts to those trying out but if they do, they will have to make other releases as the roster currently sits at the limit of 90 players.
It should also be noted that two players who were originally connected to the Broncos as undrafted free agents, Indiana safety Devon Matthews and Oklahoma State defensive lineman Sione Asi, were not signed on Friday with the other UDFAs.