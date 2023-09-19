Broncos News: Kareem Jackson gets suspension news, Dalton Risner finds a new home
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has had a nasty hit in each of the team's first two games. Plus, former Broncos second-round pick Dalton Risner finally signs a new contract.
Kareem Jackson was not only flagged for this hit on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas on Sunday but he was eventually ejected for it. There was some speculation that he would face a suspension as well.
Those notions were put to bed on Monday when it was announced that there would be no suspension. It would be quite shocking if he wasn't fined, however.
Jackson also laid a heavy hit on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in Week 1, a hit that knocked Meyers unconcious and gave Raiders a fresh set of downs during a critical juncture of the game.
That hit could be defended as a bang-bang play, the hit on Thomas on Sunday cannot.
There is a growing belief that Jackson, who didn't have a great year in 2022, is beginning to hurt the team. But the Broncos are also having some serious issues at the safety position, a group that once looked incredibly deep.
P.J. Locke started the season on injured reserve and will have to miss at least the first four games as a result. Caden Sterns was also lost for the year due to injury. Because of that, Jackson is going to have to stick around because the younger tandem of Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner are just not ready to provide the remainder of the depth at this stage of their career.
But when Locke returns, there could certainly be a reduced role for the aging Jackson.
Dalton Risner signs with Minnesota Vikings
Also on Monday, the Minnesota Vikings came to terms with former Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner on a one-year deal that has been rumored for some time now. It's a move that makes sense for both sides as Risner sat on the open market for a shocking length of time but he finds a home with a team that has struggled along the offensive line to begin this season.
Risner was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Broncos, a move that Broncos Country loudly cheered as Risner was born in Colorado. He spent four up-and-down seasons with the team but will likely always be best remembered for his sideline shove of backup quarterback Brett Rypien on Christmas Day last year as the Broncos were being routed by the Los Angeles Rams.
Risner, who recently turned 28 years old, gets a chance for a fresh start in the NFC North.