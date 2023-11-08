Broncos need to see what they have in these three players before season is over
The Denver Broncos have a lot to accomplish yet this season but evaluating the entire roster is something that can't be forgotten.
Art Green, Cornerback
Art Green was one of the Broncos' most intriguing undrafted signings this offseason and though he played sparingly for the team in the preseason, he was still one of the first players added to the practice squad following final cuts.
Let's be honest, outside of Patrick Surtain, the Broncos have not been good at the cornerback position. K'Waun Williams has been hurt all season and Essang Bassey has already been released.
Third-round pick Riley Moss has done nothing but play special teams to this point but Ja'Quan McMillian has been a pleasant surprise. Damarri Mathis struggled mightily, forcing the team to turn to Fabian Moreau, but that's nothing more than a band-aid fix.
In other words, this group is all over the place. The Broncos should not get Green out in a regular-season game unless they have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but if that happens, the team needs to see how this long, athletic cornerback stands up to pro competition.