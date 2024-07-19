Denver Broncos need to explore trade for high-end pass rusher on rival team
If the Denver Broncos think they can win now, then they should try and pursue a trade for a high-end pass rusher on a rival AFC team. There isn't a 100% indication that Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots is on the trade block, but there is this:
"Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon is entering the final year of his contract and reportedly won't play it out with New England.- Kristopher Knox
"What I can tell you is from the people I've talked to, he is not going to play under his current contract—at least for the Patriots," Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard said on his Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast (h/t NESN's Sean T. McGuire).
Judon has pushed back on the idea that he won't play on his current deal.
"I didn't say that. At all don't let them make me the villain." he posted on X on July 13.
However, this doesn't mean that Judon is happy with his current contract situation. If he is (or remains) unhappy with his situation during camp, the Patriots could be inclined to move arguably their biggest trade chip.
Judon suffered a season-ending biceps tear this past season but recorded 15.5 sacks and 42 quarterback pressures the previous season. The 31-year-old should command at least a conditional third-round pick, which is what the Eagles got for Reddick."
With the New England Patriots clearly in a rebuilding mode, there are precisely zero reasons for them to hold onto an aging pass rusher in Matthew Judon, who was on a tear to begin the 2023 NFL Season before suffering an injury. With him being in the last year of his contract, I don't see a path for the Patriots to bring them back in 2025.
The Denver Broncos are clearly ahead of the Patriots in terms of coaching and roster talent, and can clearly win more games than New England in 2024. This could propel them to make one more move before the season begins, and you could argue that their biggest remaining need is still along the defensive front.
The Broncos could very well still be a year away from making an all-in trade like this, but I would not put it past the confident Sean Payton to have an unwavering belief in his team for 2024.