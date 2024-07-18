3 Denver Broncos players who must step up in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos could end up being a breakout team in the 2024 NFL Season, but it will take some players truly stepping up and hitting their stride. Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos do have a good bit of young, encouraging talent.
One of their best players, Quinn Meinerz, was just given a four-year, $80 million extension. This keeps Meinerz around for the long-term, and what's also pretty neat is that Denver has a few other young players who you could argue should be given contract extensions.
Well, if the Broncos want success in 2024, a few players more than others need to step up. Let's dive into those players here.
Either Greg Dulcich or Lucas Krull
The Denver Broncos might only be missing a viable TE1 on their offense. As of now, you could very easily argue that the Broncos have the worst TE group in the NFL. Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Lucas Krull are the leaders in this room, and that is kind of scary.
What is a bit scarier is that the team did not bring in a free agent TE and did not draft one. I suppose Sean Payton has a good feeling about Dulcich or Krull breaking out, as we all know who Adam Trautman is at this point.
And that is not necessarily a bad thing, as Trautman knows the offense and is a capable blocker, so there is some value here. However, Trautman is not someone who is a true TE1 in the NFL. One of Dulcich or Krull simply needs to step up and hit their stride in 2024. This could give rookie QB Bo Nix the final piece of the puzzle on offense.
But this is also assuming that Denver has legitimate production at wide receiver and also assuming that their center position ends up being a competent solution. Tight end may then be the remaining piece.