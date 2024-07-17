3 Broncos players who could get contract extensions after Quinn Meinerz
The Denver Broncos still have a few players who could be due for some contract extensions. Let's dive into who right after Quinn Meinerz got his deal. All the talk about the Denver Broncos apparently not having any money to spend is quite wrong.
Not only did they make Quinn Meinerz a $20 million per year player, but they do still have the financial ability and reason to get a few more extensions done. Locking up key players is the best thing to do for an NFL team to sustain success for the long-term.
Let's dive into three more players who the Denver Broncos should extend.
CB Patrick Surtain II
The most obvious extension left for the Denver Broncos, if they were making just one more this offseason is none other than the best defensive back in the NFL in Patrick Surtain II, the Broncos first-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. This was an interesting time for Denver, as both Justin Fields and Mac Jones were still on the board.
Many Broncos fans did not like the idea of Denver passing on both QBs for a cornerback, but it seems as though General Manager George Paton made the right call, as Fields and Jones are not only not franchise QBs, but not on the teams that drafted them originally.
Surtain's fifth-year option was picked up, and given that they were obviously in negotiations with Quinn Meinerz, I can imagine they are doing the same with Surtain and his agency. Any chance the Broncos had at being able to draft Surtain for a haul has come and gone, so they should continue to do the right thing by locking in their best player for the long-term.
There sincerely is no other viable option here other than to make Surtain the highest-paid CB in NFL history.