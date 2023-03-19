The Denver Broncos need to add a veteran center
The Denver Broncos invested heavily in their offensive line this offseason, but still need to invest in a veteran center. Having a quality center is important for several reasons.
One of those reasons is to be able to call out protections and to constantly be on the same page with the quarterback. The center is the one with his ball in his hand for the entire game, and being that the Broncos' offense needs to get back to competency, finding a quality center will surely help that.
As it stands right now, from left to right, the Denver Broncos' offensive line is projected to be Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey.
It's abundantly clear who the weak link on the line is. Cushenberry didn't play a ton because of injury this season, but rumors were that even though he was healthy to come back during 2022, he wasn't brought back into the lineup because of performance.
Any center who would play for the Broncos would be in good hands with Powers to the left and Meinerz to the right, but there has been nothing to indicate that Cushenberry, a 2020 draft pick, can adequately fill that role.
Veteran players at the position like former Bronco Connor McGovern, former Titan Ben Jones, and former New York Giant Jon Feliciano would all be very good options for the team to consider.
Ben Jones is probably the best of the bunch, but he's also in his 30s. I would not feel entirely comfortable if the team went the rookie route at this position. If they did, I'd hope that they'd add a veteran body to the unit as I'm not sure how likely it is that a rookie, mid-round center would be able to adequately start on day one.
Lloyd Cushenberry certainly was not able to do that. This is a position that needs some attention.