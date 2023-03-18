3 Broncos from 2022 roster who face uncertainty following recent signings
Less than one week into the free-agent signing period, the Denver Broncos have made several moves to improve the roster and take the team in a new direction.
The team will be going in a new direction regardless next season as Sean Payton moves in as the new head coach. He is starting to put his own imprint on the team but bringing in the kinds of players he feels are the best fit.
That leads to some uncertainty for some of the players who were on last season's roster. While some of these players are currently free agents and waiting to see where their career takes them next, others remain on the roster and could have to work their way into Payton's favor.
The Broncos took a very calculated approach once free agency opened, rejuvenating the offensive line by signing Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers to big deals. The signing of blocking tight end Chris Manhertz and fullback Michael Burton showed that there would be a renewed commitment to the rushing attack.
The team seems to be content with what it has defensively, with Zach Allen the only player signed in free agency as a replacement for Dre'Mont Jones, who left for a big deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Looking at the roster as it currently sits, who are some players from last season who could be at a career crossroads? These three players may be facing some uncertainty in the coming days, weeks and months.
Latavius Murray, Running Back
There were not too many fans within Broncos Country who weren't in favor of re-signing veteran running back Latavius Murray and though the team could still do that, Payton may have other ideas.
Murray was plucked off of the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints last season when Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL. Despite being 32 years old, Murray came in and did a fantastic job for the team and was easily the most effective running back on the roster.
But before coming to Denver, Murray was a running back for the Saints, where Payton was the coach. Payton was there when the Saints released him and he was out of the league until the Baltimore Ravens brought him in to replace an injured J.K. Dobbins.
It is quite possible that Payton knows Murray's limitations and while he was effective for the team last year, this staff wants more. Instead of re-signing Williams, the Broncos opted to give a free-agent deal to Samaje Perine, who is close to six years younger than Murray.
The Broncos could still bring Murray back for more depth but it would be on a short-term, team-friendly deal. It's just as possible that he will be a street free agent until another teams has a player go down with injury and calls on the veteran at that time.