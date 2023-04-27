Denver Broncos named landing spot for former second overall pick
With the Washington Commanders declining the fifth-year option on Chase Young, the talented defensive lineman could be traded, perhaps to the Denver Broncos?
Yes, the answer is yes. Chase Young is someone the Broncos could and should trade for. Young, recently 24 years old, was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with 7.5 sacks and 12 QB hits.
However, Chase Young has battled injuries the past two seasons and has played in just 12 games in the last two years, accumulating just 1.5 sacks and five QB hits during that time.
The Broncos do have a need along the defensive front, and they should consider taking a shot on Chase Young, who looks to be a potential trade target for many teams.
With the Commanders investing heavy money in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, and with Montez Sweat being a better and more available player than Young who also needs a contract, trading Young makes a ton of sense for Washington.
Chase Young has played as a stand up EDGE rusher and with his hand in the ground on the defensive line, so he could perhaps serve in multiple roles for the Denver Broncos. To me, the best course of action would be to put as many of your best players on the field as possible.
Placing Young on the defensive line with DJ Jones and Zach Allen with Baron Browning and Randy Gregory on the edge would be a potentially deadly defensive front for opposing teams to deal with.
His value can't be high at all and I'm not sure Washington has a ton of leverage in my opinion. Could a third-round pick and a late 2024 selection get it done? Maybe. This would be a worthy investment for Denver to make for someone who was a former second-round pick.