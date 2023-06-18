Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records
Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records: Jason Elam
Career points scored
This one is never going to be touched. Jason Elam scored 1,786 points for the team during his 15-year career with the Broncos. To put that into perspective, the next name on the list, Brandon McManus, who was a very respectable kicker for the team, is still 840 points away.
McManus played for the Broncos for nine seasons and he's barely over halfway to Elam.
Elam was easily the best kicker in team history and should be on a pretty short list of greatest kickers in league history.
Elam was the team's kicker in each of its first two Super Bowl victories and he was later elected to the team's Ring of Fame. He finished his time in Denver by converting on 80.6 percent of his career field-goal attempts.
His nearly 1,800 career points could easily hold up forever. The same can be said of another of his team records, which is for games played. Elam played in 236 career games, which was two more than Elway did.
For a player to break that, they would have to play a 17-game season for nearly 14 years without ever missing a game.
Probably not going to happen.