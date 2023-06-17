Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Tight end- Albert Okwuegbunam
How many tight ends will the Broncos end up keeping? Regardless of the answer to that question, Albert Okwuegbunam is going to be firmly on the roster bubble.
He has had an up-and-down career in Denver and he is certainly at a crossroads with the team. If he doesn't perform right out of the gate in training camp, Payton will likely have no hesitation in moving on from him.
But the Broncos also traded for former Saints tight end Adam Trautman during this year's draft, muddying the waters for Okwuegbunam even further.
The Broncos will keep Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz, the blocking tight end they signed in free agency, but they also brought in Tommy Hudson and signed Nate Adkins as an undrafted free agent.
It's likely that Okwuegbunam will have to show he is more useful than Trautman because if not, he's either going to be the fourth tight end on the roster and likely inactive for most every game, like he was last season, or looking for work elsewhere.