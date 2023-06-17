Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Wide receiver- Montrell Washington
Some of the most difficult roster decisions before the season kicks off are bound to take place at wide receiver. The depth chart currently has 12 names on it but perhaps no wide receiver has been hurt more by the moves made this offseason than Montrell Washington.
A promising rookie with a ton of potential as a return specialist last year, Washington is now a player who will absolutely be fighting to stay on the team.
The Broncos have three players who are all but certain to make the team in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. But Payton brought in a couple of his former Saints players in Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Then you have former second-round pick K.J. Hamler, who the team may need to make a tough decision on. Second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. clouds the future of Hamler and Washington even further.
Beyond that, there are still four other wide receivers on the roster but perhaps the biggest blow to Washington's chances to make the team came when the Broncos signed Tremon Smith, a cornerback, through free agency.
Smith may be the guy the team goes with as its kick returner and if that happens, Washington's chances to make the team will be incredibly slim.