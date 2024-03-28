Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Team fills most of their needs, including quarterback
121st Overall - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
The Broncos have a need at CB, and I frankly don't care if they are still hoping for Damarri Mathis to breakout or for Riley Moss to do the same in 2024. The unit is suspect at best outside of Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian, so adding someone like Kalen King to the mix gives Denver another young cornerback with a chance to develop into a starter.
136th Overall - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Jaylen Wright carried the football 368 times during his college career at Tennessee and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. He's not much of a receiving threat but the Denver Broncos should at least bring a new face into the backfield, as their run game in 2023 was truly nothing special.
Javonte Williams is also entering the last year of his rookie deal in 2024 and has not done nearly enough to warrant being re-signed at this point.
145th Overall - Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
Transferring to LSU for 2023 after playing four years at West Virginia, Jordan Jefferson had seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2023 for the Tigers. He had nine tackles for loss and three sacks in 2022 for the Mountaineers, so Jefferson clearly has the ability to get into the backfield. Doubling up on defensive tackles could be a very smart move for Denver.