Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Team fills most of their needs, including quarterback
The Denver Broncos fill most of their needs in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
61st Overall (via DET) - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
In my view, trading down for Bo Nix, acquiring a second-rounder from that trade down, and using that new pick on Ja'Tavion Sanders might be the most ideal scenario for Denver. I have done a ton of mock drafts, and many of them have the Broncos taking Nix at the bottom of the first or top of the second, and Sanders deeper into the second round.
He's the best receiving tight end in this class and would fill a huge need on offense for the Broncos. With Josh Reynolds now in the picture, adding Sanders quietly makes the play-makers quite good.
73rd Overall (via DET) - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The Denver Broncos signed Malcolm Roach to boost their run defense, but he should be viewed much more as a depth signing. With the team still having a below-average defensive line, I opted to select Kris Jenkins, son of former NFL start Kris Jenkins. I'd expect Denver to add at least one defensive tackle or EDGE rusher during the 2024 NFL Draft, and being able to get Jenkins at 73 is very good value.
76th Overall - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
Getting a stud center prospect in the building should only raise the floor of that unit, which currently features Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg. It's a shaky unit at this point unless one of Forsyth or Wattenberg takes a step forward. Adding Sedrick Van Pran in the third round is solid value and keeps with Sean Payton's history in investing into his offensive lines.