Denver Broncos mock draft: Rashee Rice the future at WR?
6. Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
This has been an extremely offense-heavy Denver Broncos mock draft scenario, so there's no point in stopping now. Let me just preface this selection by saying that I do think the Broncos could/will go out after the NFL Draft and have their own version of a highly productive "second wave" of free agency.
Once we know for sure that no trades are going down, the Broncos could look to move around cap space by doing some restructuring of contracts to free up needed cap space, something they've not yet done for anyone this offseason.
With that being said, don't be shocked to see running back even more highly prioritized than this. The Broncos have added Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr. at this position group, but given the fact that Javonte Williams' health to start the year is a question mark, more help is needed.
There's an argument to be made for the Broncos to go running back with their top pick if the right guy is there, but in this class, I like waiting until Day 3 if possible. Even Hull is a guy the Broncos will already have plenty of intel on. He played for new RBs coach Lou Ayeni at Northwestern, and Ayeni saw Hull develop into what appears to be a future quality NFL back.
In terms of the things everyone wants to see from a back, Hull can contribute on third downs as both a receiver and in pass protection. Given his connection to the coaching staff and kind of being exactly what this team needs as a "change of pace", this pick makes so much sense.