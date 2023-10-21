Denver Broncos Mock Draft: No quarterback in the first round?
Could we see the Denver Broncos not take a first-round QB in 2024?
Current Denver Broncos' starting center Lloyd Cushenberry is a free agent at the end of the year. He's also playing the best football of his career, but I'm not sure he is going to be a priority for the team to re-sign, simply because there are bigger fish to fry and RG Quinn Meinerz is much more deserving of a contract extension from the Broncos.
So, I think it may be wise for Denver to add a veteran center in free agency for a few million dollars, draft Bryce Foster, and see if Alex Forsyth can develop.
The Broncos would benefit from adding another body to their pass rush room in 2024. I think Nik Bonitto is an encouraging and ascending player who probably starts in 2024, but I also think Denver should try to make some sort of veteran move at the position. Well, adding someone in the draft would also be a smart idea.
Tyler Baron has 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks this year for Tennessee in six games, and he's doing this in the SEC, which is the most talented conference in college football.
You can just about guarantee that the Denver Broncos will have more picks than this come April. I think guys like Jerry Jeudy and Justin Simmons are as good as gone, but currently, this is what Denver is working with. Would you be satisfied with this haul?