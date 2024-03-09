Denver Broncos Mock Draft: A new era after notable veterans get released
Two of the most well-known Broncos players have been cut in the recent days.
146th Overall Pick - Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
I'm going to do something a bit goofy here and draft Tory Taylor from Iowa, who got a ton of work in 2023 for the Hawkeyes. Now, to be fair, Broncos punter Riley Dixon was largely fine in 2023. He was average. However, the Kansas City Chiefs did just sign "Punt God" Matt Araiza, which is a bit worrisome.
Araiza is a stellar punter and the Las Vegas Raiders punter, AJ Cole, is among the best at the position in the NFL. Tory Taylor punted the ball 93 times in 2023 and averaged 48.2 yards per boot. It's not unheard of for a team to use a mid-round pick on a specialist. The San Francisco 49ers have done this in recent years.
209th Overall Pick - Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Do you guys remember when Dallin Holker did this at the NFL Scouting Combine?
The Denver Broncos should add to their TE room in free agency. and Hunter Henry makes a ton of sense. Greg Dulcich simply cannot be trusted at this point, and also doubling down on the position in the 2024 NFL Draft makes sense to me.
2025 TB 1st
2025 HOU 2nd
2025 HOU 4th
Because of trading down, I was able to net a few other 2025 NFL Draft picks, and this is just what the doctor ordered for the Broncos. They'll have another first-round and second-round pick, which would be lovely. And heck, if they are feeling bold, having this extra capital gives them enough to swing a trade for a hypothetical player that could be dealt in the future.