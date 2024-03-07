3 reasons Russell Wilson is a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers
Reportedly, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Russell Wilson have mutual interest.
Gerry Dulac reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Russell Wilson have an interest in each other, and the potential fit is almost perfect. The Broncos allowing Wilson to speak to teams ahead of free agency was a nice gesture by the team, even if the breakup isn't what both sides had hoped for. Now, Wilson will likely be on his third different team in just four seasons.
It's clear that his time in the NFL is coming to an end, but he might have some competent football left in him. And his best fit to continue his NFL career is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there could be other fits for the controversial QB.
Why would the Pittsburgh Steelers be the best fit for Russell Wilson?
1. New Steelers OC Arthur Smith runs the football
Between two years as the OC of the Tennessee Titans and three years as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith's teams have ranked the following in rushing yards per game:
3rd, 2nd, 31st, 3rd, 9th.
It's clear that Smith prioritizes the run game when he crafts his offenses. And through that. he runs a ton of play-action which is precisely the type of offense that Russell Wilson has played the best football in. Folks, this has a chance to be a very successful tenure for the QB if he ends up in Pittsburgh.
A good run game coupled with play-action can allow Russell Wilson to feast and perhaps extend his NFL career.