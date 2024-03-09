Denver Broncos Mock Draft: A new era after notable veterans get released
Two of the most well-known Broncos players have been cut in the recent days.
Well, the Denver Broncos seem to be turning the page on their most recent era of losing football. Let's put together a mock draft as the team continues to part with veterans. With Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons out the door, the Broncos might be embracing a rebuild. They could also just be shedding bloated contracts.
I personally do not think this team is going to rip it down to the studs. However, in the coming days, there may be more cuts in store for Sean Payton and George Paton, the two men primarily tasked with fixing this roster. Unfortunately, the Broncos do not have a second-round pick, and most of us thought that the team could have gotten some draft compensation for Justin Simmons.
Well, life is tough sometimes, and Simmons will now get a bit of a headstart in free agency. The Broncos will turn the page, and this 2024 NFL Mock Draft is a good place to start.
26th Overall Pick (via TB) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
I traded down two times in this mock draft and found myself in a nice spot for good value. I selected Bo Nix from Oregon with the first-round pick, and I think the Broncos would be ecstatic with this move. They were able to get additional capital in this year's draft by trading down and still landed someone who fits the offense like a glove.