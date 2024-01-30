Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Getting the QB and working the draft board
In this latest Denver Broncos mock draft, the team gets their QB and remains active throughout the draft.
90th Overall (via DET) - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
I was able to move down nine selections and was still able to nab Kris Jenkins, a powerful defensive tackle from Michigan. His father, Kris Jenkins, had a very good NFL career, so I think the NFL blood does play a huge part here. Jenkins is an earth-mover and is also very explosive for a DT. Frankly, he could probably step right into DJ Jones' spot in his rookie season and give the Broncos the same amount of production.
Getting more stout along the defensive line is a HUGE need for the Denver Broncos this year.
129th Overall (via MIN) - Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
The Denver Broncos traded the 121st and 209th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings and landed the 129th and 155th pick in return. With moving down, they nabbed one of the biggest pass-catchers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jared Wiley comes from TCU and is 6'7". Wiley had career-highs this year, catching 47 passes for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. I'm sure the Broncos had high hopes for Greg Dulcich this year, but Dulcich's hamstring said otherwise.
The Broncos not having a viable receiving tight end in 2023 greatly limited their offense. Jared Wiley can hopefully be that explosive target for them. I think his size alone is enough to take a chance.
143rd Overall - Brenden Rice, WR, USC
The son of the greatest football player to walk this earth, Brenden Rice is certainly a player worth taking a chance on. He's 6'3", so he's got the size for the position. He began his career at Colorado before finishing at USC. Rice caught 45 passes for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. His17.6 yards per catch proves that he is a big play waiting to happen.