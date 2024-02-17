Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Getting ridiculous to fix the defense
The Denver Broncos go all-out in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft to fix their defense.
121st Overall Pick: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
I am just mind-boggled by Javon Solomon's college production at Troy. In the 2021-2023 seasons with Troy, Solomon racked up 42.5 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks. These numbers come in 40 games. Solomon is a hair undersized, but with this pick, I am banking on Solomon's experience and insane production being able to translate into the NFL.
143rd Overall Pick: Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana
I figure the Denver Broncos should add some more LB talent, as the team is probably moving on from free agent Josey Jewell this offseason; at least that's the way I see it. Casey had 20 tackles for loss and 109 total tackles in 12 games for Indiana in 2023.
145th Overall Pick: Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
Yeah, let's add another defensive tackle. Jordan Jefferson began his career with West Virginia before transferring to LSU for the 2023 college season. In 13 games, Jefferson racked up 36 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Three defensive tackles, one cornerback, one safety, one linebacker, and one EDGE rusher is what I came away with in this Denver Broncos mock draft. In the unlikely scenario that Denver does use all of their draft picks on defense, it'd make sense to address all three levels.