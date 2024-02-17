Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Getting ridiculous to fix the defense
The Denver Broncos go all-out in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft to fix their defense.
The Denver Broncos have substantial needs on the defensive side of the ball. Can they fill those needs in the 2024 NFL Draft? Well, you'd hope so, right? With Sean Payton now getting the final say in the roster, perhaps his draft classes end up having stronger results that George Paton's, who has been an objective disaster as the team's General Manager.
If Sean Payton was not in the equation, the Broncos would be in horrible shape. The team does not own a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but depending on how the draft board falls, the Broncos might be able to make a selection in the second round, but that's not the point here. In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, we'll use every single selection on defense.
28th Overall Pick (via BUF): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The defensive line is a huge position of need for the Denver Broncos, so I accepted multiple offers to trade down into the bottom of the first round. There, I grabbed a very good run defender in Byron Murphy II from Texas. Here is a blurb about Murphy from Ian Cummings:
"Murphy’s floor as a run defender with his strength, mass, leverage, angle awareness, and movement freedom is already incredibly high, and he has the ceiling to be a devastating pass-rushing threat if he can channel his energy and power capacity more efficiently.- Ian Cummings
As a prospect, Murphy bears some similarity to Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro defensive lineman Grady Jarrett."
This selection sounds like a move that the Broncos should not hesitate to make. Cutting DJ Jones should happen within the first few moments of the 2024 league year beginning in mid-March, so Denver's need along the defensive interior will be obvious.
52nd Overall Pick (via LAR): T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
I first moved down from 12 to 19 with the Los Angeles Rams, and that netted me this pick among another one. Well, I reunite Murphy with a behemoth of a defensive tackle in T'Vondre Sweat, obviously from Texas. PFN's Mock Draft Simulator lists Sweat as 6'4" and 346 lbs. Yeah, that'll do.