4 free-agent defensive linemen the Broncos could sign in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos boost their defensive front in 2024?
Perhaps one of the worst units in football, the Denver Broncos defensive front was at best below-average. They need to boost this unit in 2024. The Broncos are probably not going to find a stud pass rusher in free agency, as that is typically a position that teams hammer away in the NFL Draft. The most elite pass rushers in the NFL were drafted by their current teams...
TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Danielle Hunter, Nick Bosa, etc. Sure, there are some that got signed by another team or even traded for, but the tried and true way to create havoc off the edge is to draft. Now, the Broncos should still look to the free agency market to not only boost their outside pass rush, but also along the interior as well.
Including both position groups, let's cover four free agents Denver could sign along the defensive front in 2024.
1. Danielle Hunter, EDGE
A draftee of Rick Spielman, George Paton, and the Minnesota Vikings, Danielle Hunter has an obvious connection with the Denver Broncos. Hunter has played both defensive end and outside linebacker, so there are a few ways he could be deployed on defense. He's also a sack-master and got into the backfield with ease in 2023, racking up 16.5 sacks and a league-leading 23 tackles for loss.
Playing in all 34 regular season games over the last two seasons, Hunter has really turned a corner with his injury luck after playing in just seven games across the 2020-2021 seasons. This is precisely who the Denver Broncos should sign if they are willing to break the bank once this March.