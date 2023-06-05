Denver Broncos miss chance to sign quality veteran EDGE rusher
This could have and should have been a move that the Broncos missed out on.
Currently, their pass-rushing group is perhaps one of the worst and most unknown in the entire NFL. They were one of the worst teams last year at getting to the quarterback and added nothing to the EDGE room this offseason, but in fact, subtracted from it when they cut a quality depth piece in Jake Martin.
Randy Gregory played in just six games last year, continuing to live up to his reputation as someone who can simply not stay on the field, and Baron Browning is still very new to the position. Nik Bonitto, a 2022 second-round pick, did virtually nothing last year, and while Jonathon Cooper is a fine depth piece, that's all he is.
On Monday morning, it was reported that the Buffalo Bills had signed veteran EDGE rusher and Super Bowl champion Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal. Floyd, 30, began his career with the Chicago Bears back in 2016 and played four years for them before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.
Since 2020, he's had 29.0 sacks and 59 QB hits, so he's had a bit of a career resurgence in the past three seasons. He was also teammates with Von Miller in LA, so he gets to reunite with him.
Floyd is a fine pass rusher. He's solid. He could start for a good chunk of teams but isn't quite at Pro Bowl type of player. However, for the Denver Broncos, he'd have been a perfect fit.
One big reason why I say that is because he's got 104 regular season games of experience and stays remarkably healthy. In fact, since 2018, Floyd has not missed a single start, including the playoffs.
He's also averaged 10 sacks per season over the last three years in a 17-game slate, so he's been more productive than any pass rusher Denver currently has on their roster.
The Bills honestly did not need to sign Floyd, but they are clearly wanting to win a Super Bowl now, so they're making the low-cost, high-reward type of moves that Super Bowl hopefuls make.
Denver did spend a ton of money in free agency, so I don't see why they have to stop now. They could very much use a boost off the EDGE and someone else along the defensive line. Leonard Floyd would have been a great fit.