Denver Broncos Mid-Season Three Stars on Offense
The biggest stars on offense for the Denver Broncos halfway through the 2023 season
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos are a little over halfway through their season, and it has been a tale of two halves (quarters, really). The Broncos started 1-5, including two losses by a combined three points in weeks one and two, a 50-point loss in Miami, a loss at home to Nate Hackett, and then a drubbing in Kansas City.
Since that game, the Broncos have won three in a row, and overall four of six. The team is back in the playoff hunt, albeit at the back end, but have received strong play from some expected, and some unexpected sources. Three Broncos have stood out as players who have steadied the ship and been anchors for the team's offense. Here are the Broncos top three offensive stars halfway into the 2023 season.
Third Star: WR Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton is playing some of the more effective football of his career and has become one of the most prolific red zone threats in football. Highlighted by his improbable toe-drag catch, Sutton has become Russell Wilson's favorite red zone target, which has resulted in seven touchdowns for Sutton from inside the 20.
Sutton's seven touchdowns are a career-high and have helped him find a career year. Sutton is on pace for roughly where his 2022 season yardage ended and is on pace for a double-digit touchdown season. He has helped the Broncos turn around their red zone woes from 2022 and is Russell Wilson's favorite target so far this year.