Denver Broncos may not have huge numbers among offensive players in 2023
Even though there's a great chance that the Broncos' offense ends up performing well in 2023, there does appear to be a chance that the skill players within the offense may not put up huge numbers. Filling up the stat sheet all across the board does not always mean an offense or team is successful.
There surely is somewhat of a correlation between having prolific seasons on offense among skill players and scoring points, but I don't think a team needs to feature two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher in order to score a ton of points.
One instance where a team may not feature a ton of individual production is having a large stable of skill players on offense. The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a 1,000-yard wide receiver or a 1,000-yard rusher, yet they scored the most points per game in the NFL in 2022 and won the Super Bowl, only losing three games total.
I think the Denver Broncos can be a slight example of this. I think there is a good chance that we may not see a 1,000-yard wide receiver or a 1,000-yard rusher from the team in 2023. I also think it can also be true that Denver could feature the 10th-best scoring offense.
I know we'd all love to see Jerry Jeudy finally surpass the 1,000-yard mark or see Courtland Sutton return to his 2019 self where he put up 1,100 yards. We'd also love to see Javonte Williams rush for 1,200 yards and Greg Dulcich maybe finishes in the top 10 among tight end receiving.
Well, none of that needs to happen for Denver to have a strong offense. The Broncos do, very quietly, have a very deep and exhaustive stable of skill players on offense; they truly have a lot of mouths to feed and a lot of players who have the ability to carve out roles within the offense.
They could have a whopping five wide receivers deserving of a bunch of targets. They could have a nice duo of tight ends who could make noise on offense, and both Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine could command more touches if their performances are adequate.
Russell Wilson also doesn't have to throw for a ton of yards and touchdowns for the offense to "go," either. Drew Brees' production dipped a bit during his last four seasons with the Saints in the NFL. However, the offense itself was still very efficient and among the best in the NFL.
I'm not saying one thing or another or predicting this or that will happen, but I am saying that we should not be surprised if the Broncos don't have a ton of prolific seasons on offense in 2023. There are a ton of mouths to feed and Sean Payton will do what it takes to ensure the Broncos' deep stable of skill players are fed.