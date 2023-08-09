Broncos making the AFC Championship game? PFF gives three bold predictions for Denver in 2023
- Can the Broncos be the best team in the AFC?
- Who leads the team in receiving yards? Is Jeudy the easy answer?
A bold prediction is a take and/or thought that someone has regarding a specific team or player before the specific season starts. As its name says, it is a prediction, so it does not necessarily mean it will happen. It might happen, it might not. Bold predictions are usually called 'Hot Takes'.
Pro Football Focus released an article regarding three bold predictions for every AFC West team. Sam Monson, who wrote the article has some interesting thoughts regarding the Broncos heading into the 2023-24 season.
His three bold predictions for the Broncos in 2023 are:
1. AFC Championship Bound:
Denver has not made the playoffs since the Super Bowl 50 championship season, in the 2015-2016 season. Since that season, Denver has only had one winning-record season, which was in the 2016-2017 season, the season after the Super Bowl 50 win. Last year, the Broncos traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson, but his first season in the orange and blue was not as everyone expected. It was not entirely his fault, but still, the team was a complete disaster.
In the offseason, the Broncos hired Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton, and heavily improved the offensive line, after being the most sacked team in 2022. Additionally, they signed Zach Allen and Frank Clark to bolster the rushing core.
Regarding this bold prediction, Monson mentions the following ...
""Last season was a disaster for Denver. The Russell Wilson trade is in danger of being one of the single-worst roster moves in NFL history, and the head coach presiding over the debacle was fired before the season concluded. His replacement, Sean Payton, already cost the Broncos a first-round pick to hire and has been confident enough in his own analysis to publicly blowtorch Nathaniel Hackett. Payton has an incredible track record of success and an elite win rate without Drew Brees as his quarterback. If he pieces Wilson back together again, the Broncos still have a roster capable of making major noise, even in a loaded AFC.""- Sam Monson - PFF
Can the Broncos really make the AFC Championship in 2023-2024?