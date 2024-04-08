Denver Broncos make two aggressive trades in 7-round NFL mock draft
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
With just under three weeks remaining until the beginning of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos continue to gear up as they enter one of their more important drafts in recent memory. General manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton, who will be the main leaders in charge of assembling Denver's draft boards, will have a large task at hand to quickly improve the team's roster in an effort to avoid missing the postseason for a ninth consecutive season. The quarterback position will be a main emphasis heading into this year's draft.
Round 1, Pick 12: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon:
While Sean Payton will likely have the urge to move up for one of the top quarterback prospects such as Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy, all signs still point toward Oregon's Bo Nix at pick 12. Excluding McCarthy, he's the most ideal fit in Payton's offense from numerous aspects of his game. Nix is incredible at utilizing rhythm and timing routes which means he can get rid of the football extremely quickly and accurately.
In his last two seasons at Oregon, Nix had a combined pressure to sack percentage of 7.05%. Something that put former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in Payton's doghouse was his inability to quickly diagnose defensive coverages post-snap and deliver the football in a timely fashion. Paired with his experience in college football as well as his ability to improvise when needed to, Nix is going to be an exceptional fit operating under center in Denver's offense.